Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Congratulates FBR Chairman For Successful Establishment Of Bazaarcha On Pak-Iran Border Near Taftan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Sanjrani congratulates FBR Chairman for successful establishment of Bazaarcha on Pak-Iran border near Taftan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday congratulated and commended the Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for the successful establishment of a Bazaarcha on the Pakistan-Iran border near Taftan.

He acknowledged that several meetings were conducted with all relevant stakeholders before the establishment of the Bazaarcha near Taftan, which has now resolved the longstanding issue of residents, said a news release.

Related Topics

Senate Border FBR All Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

35 minutes ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

4 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.