Sanjrani congratulates FBR Chairman for successful establishment of Bazaarcha on Pak-Iran border near Taftan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday congratulated and commended the Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for the successful establishment of a Bazaarcha on the Pakistan-Iran border near Taftan.

He acknowledged that several meetings were conducted with all relevant stakeholders before the establishment of the Bazaarcha near Taftan, which has now resolved the longstanding issue of residents, said a news release.