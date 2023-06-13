Sanjrani congratulates Kurtumulus on his election as speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkiye

In a gesture of goodwill and diplomatic camaraderie, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Numan Kurtumulus on his recent election as the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :In a gesture of goodwill and diplomatic camaraderie, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Numan Kurtumulus on his recent election as the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye.

The Chairman's letter of congratulations is a testament to the strong bilateral ties and shared democratic values between Pakistan and Turkiye.

In the letter, he expressed his deep admiration for Kurtumulus' remarkable achievement and conveyed his utmost confidence in his leadership abilities.

Recognizing the significance of Kurtumulus' appointment, Senate chairman commended him for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication, believing that it would undoubtedly contribute to the progress and prosperity of Turkiye.

Highlighting the importance of fostering inter-parliamentary linkages, he emphasized the crucial role of collaboration between the Parliaments of Pakistan and Turkiye in promoting democratic values and advancing legislative processes.

He stressed the need for mutual cooperation and exchange of ideas at various regional and international forums, including the Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

The Senate chairman expressed his eagerness to further enhance bilateral parliamentary ties and sought Kurtumulus' support and guidance regarding the International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC). This transcontinental platform aims to address global and regional challenges through constructive dialogue and collaboration among parliamentarians.

In a display of unwavering support, he extended his resolute backing and cooperation to Kurtumulus during his tenure as speaker.

Sadiq Sanjrani highlighted the importance of visionary leadership, profound wisdom, and unwavering dedication in fulfilling the constitutional obligations of the Parliament.

He concluded his letter by reiterating his heartfelt congratulations to Kurtumulus and expressed his sincere wishes for him to lead with integrity, inspire positive change, and leave an indelible mark on Turkiye's parliamentary history.

This warm gesture from Senate Chairman signifies the deep-rooted friendship and goodwill between the two nations, setting the stage for strengthened bilateral cooperation in the years to come.