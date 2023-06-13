UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Congratulates Kurtumulus On His Election As Speaker Of Grand National Assembly Of Turkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Sanjrani congratulates Kurtumulus on his election as speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkiye

In a gesture of goodwill and diplomatic camaraderie, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Numan Kurtumulus on his recent election as the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :In a gesture of goodwill and diplomatic camaraderie, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Numan Kurtumulus on his recent election as the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye.

The Chairman's letter of congratulations is a testament to the strong bilateral ties and shared democratic values between Pakistan and Turkiye.

In the letter, he expressed his deep admiration for Kurtumulus' remarkable achievement and conveyed his utmost confidence in his leadership abilities.

Recognizing the significance of Kurtumulus' appointment, Senate chairman commended him for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication, believing that it would undoubtedly contribute to the progress and prosperity of Turkiye.

Highlighting the importance of fostering inter-parliamentary linkages, he emphasized the crucial role of collaboration between the Parliaments of Pakistan and Turkiye in promoting democratic values and advancing legislative processes.

He stressed the need for mutual cooperation and exchange of ideas at various regional and international forums, including the Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

The Senate chairman expressed his eagerness to further enhance bilateral parliamentary ties and sought Kurtumulus' support and guidance regarding the International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC). This transcontinental platform aims to address global and regional challenges through constructive dialogue and collaboration among parliamentarians.

In a display of unwavering support, he extended his resolute backing and cooperation to Kurtumulus during his tenure as speaker.

Sadiq Sanjrani highlighted the importance of visionary leadership, profound wisdom, and unwavering dedication in fulfilling the constitutional obligations of the Parliament.

He concluded his letter by reiterating his heartfelt congratulations to Kurtumulus and expressed his sincere wishes for him to lead with integrity, inspire positive change, and leave an indelible mark on Turkiye's parliamentary history.

This warm gesture from Senate Chairman signifies the deep-rooted friendship and goodwill between the two nations, setting the stage for strengthened bilateral cooperation in the years to come.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Senate Exchange Parliament Ipu Resolute Numan Progress Lead Congress From Asia Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Zaporizhzhia Official Says Region Preparing for El ..

Zaporizhzhia Official Says Region Preparing for Elections Despite Ukrainian Offe ..

2 minutes ago
 German Defense Chief Tops Popular Politicians' Lis ..

German Defense Chief Tops Popular Politicians' List - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Putin Plans to Discuss Grain Deal With African Lea ..

Putin Plans to Discuss Grain Deal With African Leaders

3 minutes ago
 Russian Gov't Approves Draft Law on Excess Profits ..

Russian Gov't Approves Draft Law on Excess Profits Tax - Finance Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Novatek Announces Patenting of High Capac ..

Russia's Novatek Announces Patenting of High Capacity LNG Technology

3 minutes ago
 Committees constituted to identify anomalies in Fi ..

Committees constituted to identify anomalies in Finance Bill 2023

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.