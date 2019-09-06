Sanjrani congratulates nation on Defence Day

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has congratulated the nation on the country's Defence Day

In a message on the occasion of Defence Day, he said September 6 was an important day in the history of the country.

On this day, brave armed forces defended the country and gave sacrifices, he added.

Sanjrani said the whole nation paid tribute to the martyrs, adding their sacrifices would not go waste.

He said role of Pakistani armed forces against the anti Pakistan elements was appreciable.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not have any wishful thinking about Kashmir. "We are with the Kashmiris."