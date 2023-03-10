Sanjrani congratulates President Xi Jinping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday extended warm congratulations to President Xi Jinping on being elected as the President of China for the third time.

The Chairman Senate, on behalf of the Parliament and the people of Pakistan, congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the leader of China, said a news release.

The confidence of the Chinese people and parliament in President Xi Jinping is a recognition of his extraordinary leadership skills.

Under his leadership, China has made remarkable achievements in every field, and has become the world's top economic power, said Chairman Senate.

Sadiq Sanjrani acknowledged that President Xi Jinping had become a symbol of China's development and people's prosperity.

The two countries have always enjoyed a strong and evergreen strategic partnership, and it is hoped that this relationship will be further strengthened during the five-year term of President Xi Jinping, he expressed.

The Chairman Senate expressed his commitment to work with China to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, and to promote regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.

He wished President Xi Jinping all the success in leading China towards greater heights of progress and development. "We hope that the tried and tested strategic cooperation of the two countries will continue to grow and flourish in the coming years" he added.