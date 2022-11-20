Sanjrani congratulates Qatar for hosting FIFA Football World

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has congratulated the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other Qatari leadership for hosting the FIFA Football World Cup in Qatar.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Chairman Senate said that Qatar is the only country in the Islamic world to hold such mega events for the first time. He said hosting of an international football festival by Qatar is an important milestone for all Islamic countries.

He said the successful organization of the Football World Cup is a source of pride not only for Qatar but for the entire Muslim Ummah. He said that the development of Qatar is unparalleled and can be emulated by other Islamic countries as well.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said both Pakistan and Qatar are very close friends and have stood by each other in difficult times. He said that Pakistan was happy to shoulder the responsibility of security for the World Cup as it reflects the mutual trust between both countries.

He said that the use of "Made in Pakistan" Footballs in the World Cup is a source of happiness for us. He said the successful organization of the World Cup in Qatar, will not only accelerate the development process of Qatar, but the countries of the region will also benefit from the promotion of commercial activities.

Chairman Senate heartily congratulated the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on behalf of the Pakistani people and Parliament for his excellent leadership and for raising the prestige of the Muslim Ummah at the global level.

He expressed best wishes to Qatar for the successful hosting of the Football World Cup starting on Monday and also expressed hope that the fans will get to see excellent games in the Football World Cup and that the whole world will enjoy it.

He further said that the Pakistani nation and leadership pray for the success of the global event.