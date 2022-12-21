Sanjrani congratulates security forces on successful Bannu operation

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday congratulated the security forces for successfully carrying out the operation against the terrorists at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound, Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday congratulated the security forces for successfully carrying out the operation against the terrorists at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound, Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he said a successful operation was a reflection of the professionalism of the security forces and the valuable service of the security forces a matter of pride.

Commending the operation against terrorists, the chairman vowed dealing against miscreants with iron hands.

The chairman said that the Pakistan Army was determined to root out the scourge of terrorism and that the sacrifices of martyrs against terrorism for national defense and security would always be remembered.

The entire Pakistani nation stood side by side with its armed forces in the war against terrorism.

"The nefarious attempt to spread unrest in the country through terrorism will be thwarted in any case," he said.

"Pakistan Army has always demonstrated professional and technical capabilities and thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemies," he added.

Senate Chairman also paid homage to the personnel who were martyred during the operation at Bannu.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the status of the martyred personnel and for the speedy recovery of the injured officials.