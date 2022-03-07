UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Decides To Hold Grand Ceremony On Silver Jubilee Of Upper House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 06:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to hold a grand ceremony on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the Upper House.

It has also been decided to invite all the senators from 1973 to date in the celebrations of the Silver Jubilee, said a news release issued here on Monday.

The chairman said that the Silver Jubilee celebrations were of great historical significance.

The upper house has played an important role in creating harmony in the provincial units.

All esteemed senators are guided to contact Tariq bin Waheed, Director General, Department of Protocol, Senate, on Phones No 0519223405, 03004016483.

The chairman directed to make proper arrangements to liaise with all the esteemed former and present members of the Senate.

