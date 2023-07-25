Sanjrani declares no concealment of bureaucrats' assets in FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday emphasized the supremacy of Parliament and stated that the assets of bureaucrats working in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) must be disclosed, leaving no room for any hidden information.

During the question hour, he firmly asserted that nothing can escape the scrutiny of Parliament.

In response to the question of Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nayazee, State Minister for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan, stated that the current law prohibits the disclosure of assets of FBR officials. He emphasized that Parliament possesses the authority to remove the relevant clauses from the law.

Shahadat revealed that to obtain a policy decision, FBR sought guidance from the Ministry of Law and Justice on sharing declarations of assets and liabilities of FBR officers.

However, the Ministry of Law and Justice prohibited FBR from disclosing individuals' declarations furnished to them to any third party.

Senator Rana Maqbool emphasized the need to amend relevant laws, ensuring transparent declaration of FBR assets, as nothing should remain hidden from the parliament.

In response to Bahramand Khan Tangi's question, Shahadat Awan stated that three clothing and shoes outlets were sealed for the past five years due to their involvement in generating fake invoices and concealing tax collected from customs. Specifically, two outlets were sealed during the fiscal year 2022-23, and one outlet was sealed in 2021-22. A total of one million rupees was successfully recovered from these outlets.