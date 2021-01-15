Sanjrani directs committees to submit reports before conclusion of ongoing parliamentary tenure

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday directed all Standing Committees to submit their reports before the conclusion of the ongoing parliamentary tenure 2018-21.

The Senate Committee meetings are allowed to be convened with effect from January 18,2021 accordingly, said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The Secretary Committees are also directed to ensure timely disposal of all pending matters and reports and submit these to Legislation wing for placement on the Orders of the Day not later than February 18,2021.

The notification further said that all pending matters including legislative and non-legislative, before the committees shall stand withdrawn with effect from February 15,2021, whereas no committee meeting shall be allowed post cut-off date.