Sanjrani Directs For Sending Resolution To World's Parliaments

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

Sanjrani directs for sending resolution to world's parliaments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday directed the Senate Secretariat to send the copy of the resolution which was passed unanimously by Senate to world's parliaments, media and humanitarian organizations.

During the session, he said the resolution would also be translated into different languages including French, Arabic and Spanish.

The Upper House of the Parliament unanimously passed a resolution expressing solidarity with Palestinians and against Israeli atrocities.

The resolution was signed by all members of the Senate.

