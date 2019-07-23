Sanjrani disallows resolution for removal of Chairman Senate during requisitioned session

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday in a ruling disallowed opposition from moving a resolution for his removal stating it could not be taken up in a requisitioned session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday in a ruling disallowed opposition from moving a resolution for his removal stating it could not be taken up in a requisitioned session.

While referring to his ruling during the Senate session, he also observed that the resolution for removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman Senate could be moved only during an ongoing session.

The chairman Senate stated in his ruling that the post of Chairman Senate and Deputy Chairman Senate would become vacant under article 61 and paragraph (G) of clause (7) of article 53 of the constitution and for it a seven day notice would be given after its approval by majority members of the Senate.

According to sub rule (1) of rule 12 of Senate, one fourth of the total members of the Senate could give a notice in writing to Secretary Senate for leave to move a resolution for removal of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

Sanjrani quoted a previous ruling of chair on February 10, 2016 and rule 12 section (1) and (2) of Senate, according to which the session could not be requisitioned to grant leave to move a resolution to remove Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

Chairman Senate was of the view that the motion for resolution for removal of Chairman Senate did not fulfill the conditions under rule 12.

He said recent negative propaganda would not damage an individual but the Senate of Pakistan, which represented federation.

He said under section (1) of article 54 of the constitution, he had written to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to move a summary to the President so that resolutions of the opposition could be included in the session despite the fact that it was not mentioned in the Senate rules.

Sanjrani said he acted according to his conscience and he would foil all efforts to weaken the Senate of Pakistan and to make the post of Chairman Senate controversial.

"I am not just a representative of my province but as Chairman Senate I am responsible for protecting the rights of the Federal entities."He said he would continue his efforts to uphold the constitution and rules of the Senate.