UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Discusses Ways For Boosting Economic Ties With British Investors

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Sanjrani discusses ways for boosting economic ties with British investors

A four-member delegation of British investors here on Friday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at Parliament House on Friday and discussed ways for enriching bilateral cooperation in the field of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :A four-member delegation of British investors here on Friday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at Parliament House on Friday and discussed ways for enriching bilateral cooperation in the field of investment.

The delegation included Albert Barry lesse (MD Cribgogh ltd), Thomas Albert Lesse (MD Trulux Group), Jeremy Derek Moxey ( Trulux Group), Andrew John Edwards ( Trulux Group), said a news release.

Apprising the delegation of Pakistan's friendly investment policies, the Chairman underlined that the environment for investors in Pakistan was conducive which the British should also take benefit from.

"Business and economic ties between the two countries would help bring people closer together. In order to stabilise the economy, we should try to build the confidence of the investors", he stresses.

The Chairman also highlighted the importance of Gwadar and how the Gwadar Port; Pakistan's biggest infrastructure project could become a game-changer for the entire region, adding that the multi-billion project was emerging as a new economic hub and the British investors should also need to seize the opportunity by investing in Gwadar.

He said, "Gwadar will play a key role in the development and prosperity of the region." Pakistan had historical ties with the United Kingdom. Such business and investment-related visits would help accelerate the economic activities, Sanjrani said.

On the occasion, Sadiq Sanjrani emphasized that scores of Pakistanis living in the UK were playing the role of a bridge between the two countries.

Senators Shibli Faraz and Saifullah Khan Niazi were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Business Parliament Gwadar United Kingdom Hub Turkish Lira From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Swindler held for deceiving women at Kafalat Centr ..

Swindler held for deceiving women at Kafalat Centre

3 minutes ago
 Murtaza inaugurates three day Sartyoon Sang Crafts ..

Murtaza inaugurates three day Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Hit 16 Main Military Airfields in U ..

Russian Forces Hit 16 Main Military Airfields in Ukraine - General Staff

3 minutes ago
 World TB Day marked at KMU

World TB Day marked at KMU

3 minutes ago
 UK consumer confidence nosedives amid cost-of-livi ..

UK consumer confidence nosedives amid cost-of-living crisis

7 minutes ago
 Japan, France Pause Investment in Russia's Arctic ..

Japan, France Pause Investment in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>