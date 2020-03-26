UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Donates 3-month Salary To Coronavirus Emergency Fund

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:59 PM

Sanjrani donates 3-month salary to Coronavirus emergency fund

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has taken a decision to donate three month salary to emergency fund for fight against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has taken a decision to donate three month salary to emergency fund for fight against coronavirus.

In a statement, he said that it was time to take crucial decision and contribute generously to augment efforts for overcoming the pandemic.

In a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat here Thursday, senators would contribute one month salary for the emergency relief fund. Employees of the Senate Secretariat would also contribute for this national cause.

Officers of grade 20 to 22 would contribute 5 days salary whereas grade 17 to 19 would contribute 3 days salary.

Similarly employees of grade 7 to 16 would contribute one day salary in the Emergency fund.

The Chairman Senate observed that the people need to stay at home and follow the guidelines issued by the government and health authorities.

He said that other institutions must contribute generously in the fund to get rid of the coronavirus.

He called upon the philanthropists to come forward and take part in the efforts aimed at overcoming the pandemic. He said Senate being House of the Federation would continue to play its historical role by contributing in the relief efforts.

Related Topics

Senate Government Sadiq Sanjrani Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The United States Stands With Pakistan Against Cor ..

12 minutes ago

This is not goodbye: Emirates ground crews give an ..

14 minutes ago

Protect sanitation workers from Coronavirus

25 minutes ago

Ulema to play vital role in fighting COVID-19: AJK ..

28 minutes ago

PM’s economic revival package lauded: Mian Zahid ..

42 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Chad an ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.