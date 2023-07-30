Sanjrani drops controversial 'Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill, 2023' from agenda amidst parliamentary reservations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday took a decision to drop an item, which pertained to 'The Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill, 2023,' from the house's agenda due to reservations expressed by several members of parliament.

Clarifying his position, he said the session was not summoned on the holiday due to this particular bill being introduced on behalf of Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan for the prevention of violent extremism.

The chairman further made it clear that it was decided in the meeting of the advisory committee with the mutual understanding of all parliamentary leaders to summon the session on this day.

However, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, terming the bill in the national interest said this legislation was made in the backdrop of United Nations Security Council Resolutions under 2178 and 2354.

He further clarified that this particular legislation was being made to stop the violent extremism from the country as entire nation stands united against it.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) expressed his concerns and threatened to boycott the session if the bill was brought to the house.

He proposed that the bill be sent to the relevant committee for a thorough review of its potential pros and cons to prevent misuse against any political party in the future.

Similarly, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami criticized the bill, stating that it targeted not just a specific party but all political parties.

He argued that non-political forces might have designed it to undermine the democratic process repeatedly.

Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo of the National Party also opposed the bill, describing it as an attack on democracy and urged against its hasty passage.

Senator Kamran Murtaza from JUI-F proposed that the bill should not be passed without obtaining the consensus of all allied parties.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, shedding light on the significance of the bill, proposed that it should be discussed on the floor of the house instead of passing in haste.

Adding to the debate, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Mohammad Humayun Mohman alleged that the bill seemed intended to discourage his party's participation in the upcoming general elections.

Given the diverse perspectives and reservations expressed by parliamentary members, the fate of the 'Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill, 2023,' remains uncertain, pending further consultation and deliberation among political stakeholders.