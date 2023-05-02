Sanjrani emphasizes importance of press freedom on World Press Freedom Day

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has conveyed his warm greetings to all journalists and media workers on the upcoming occasion of World Press Freedom Day, which is scheduled to be observed on May 03, 2023.

Underscoring the significance of an autonomous and unrestrained press in any democratic setup, the Senate chairman emphasized that it was not just a fundamental right but also an indispensable tool for promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability.

He has appealed to all individuals to recognize and applaud the invaluable contributions made by the press, and to unite in safeguarding and preserving press freedom not just on World Press Freedom Day, but every day. Sanjrani further stated that the Senate of Pakistan stands in solidarity with journalists and media workers who strive to uncover the truth and pursue justice.

