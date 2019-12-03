Sanjrani eulogies services of late Nakasone Yasuhiro

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Tuesday expressed deep grief and sadness over demise of Nakasone Yasuhiro, former prime minister of Japan

In a special message, the Chairman Senate said that late Nakasone was an ardent supporter of Pakistan-Japan friendship and contributed explicitly towards strengthening the bond of friendship between Islamabad and Tokyo.

Eulogizing his services, Sadiq Sanjrani said parliament, government andpeople of Pakistan shared this grief with people of Japan and stood insolidarity with great friendly country.