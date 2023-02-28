Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Tuesday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to enhance the existing cordial relations between the two countries and explore further areas of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Tuesday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to enhance the existing cordial relations between the two countries and explore further areas of mutual interest.

The Senate chairman stressed the importance of strengthening economic, cultural, and educational ties between the two nations.

He expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan's continued support to Pakistan besides highlighting the significant progress made by Pakistan in different areas.

The ambassador acknowledged Pakistan's pivotal role in the region and commended the country's efforts towards regional peace and stability.

He further expressed his willingness to deepen the existing relationship and work towards enhancing bilateral trade and investment, cultural and educational exchanges, and other areas of mutual interest.

He said both Pakistan and Kazakhstan were committed to enhancing their partnership and exploring new avenues of cooperation to benefit their peoples.

During the meeting, discussion was held on the opportunities for cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy, agriculture, tourism, and transportation.

Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues of common interest, reaffirming the commitment to regional peace and security.