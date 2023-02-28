UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Expresses Appreciation For Kazakhstan's Continued Support To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Sanjrani expresses appreciation for Kazakhstan's continued support to Pakistan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Tuesday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to enhance the existing cordial relations between the two countries and explore further areas of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin on Tuesday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to enhance the existing cordial relations between the two countries and explore further areas of mutual interest.

The Senate chairman stressed the importance of strengthening economic, cultural, and educational ties between the two nations.

He expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan's continued support to Pakistan besides highlighting the significant progress made by Pakistan in different areas.

The ambassador acknowledged Pakistan's pivotal role in the region and commended the country's efforts towards regional peace and stability.

He further expressed his willingness to deepen the existing relationship and work towards enhancing bilateral trade and investment, cultural and educational exchanges, and other areas of mutual interest.

He said both Pakistan and Kazakhstan were committed to enhancing their partnership and exploring new avenues of cooperation to benefit their peoples.

During the meeting, discussion was held on the opportunities for cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy, agriculture, tourism, and transportation.

Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues of common interest, reaffirming the commitment to regional peace and security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Agriculture Progress Kazakhstan Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

15 minutes ago
 New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiati ..

New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiatives on Cyprus Settlement in Ne ..

15 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane W ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant

15 minutes ago
 ANP President Asfandyar Wali calls to end use of ' ..

ANP President Asfandyar Wali calls to end use of 'angry mobs' as shield in court ..

12 minutes ago
 NUML varsity students donate blood for Thalassemia ..

NUML varsity students donate blood for Thalassemia patients

12 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for bridging the gap between ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.