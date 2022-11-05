ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday expressed his condolence over the death of former caretaker Prime Minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari.

In a condolence message, the chairman said that Mir Balakh Sher Mazari was a veteran Baloch politician who played a leading role in the country's politics.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the House Senate, Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition in Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem also expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former caretaker prime minister.

In their separate condolence messages to the family of the deceased, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.