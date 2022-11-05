UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Expresses Condolence Over Balakh Sher Mazari's Death

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Sanjrani expresses condolence over Balakh Sher Mazari's death

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday expressed his condolence over the death of former caretaker Prime Minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari.

In a condolence message, the chairman said that Mir Balakh Sher Mazari was a veteran Baloch politician who played a leading role in the country's politics.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the House Senate, Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition in Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem also expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former caretaker prime minister.

In their separate condolence messages to the family of the deceased, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Balakh Sher Mazari Afridi Family Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punja ..

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board

1 minute ago
 Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

21 minutes ago
 Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action ..

Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action against Imran Khan: Sources

48 minutes ago
 Azam Swati' video crying during press conference g ..

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference goes viral

1 hour ago
 UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

2 hours ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.