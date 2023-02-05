Sanjrani expresses condolence over demise of Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday expressed his deepest sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former President Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

In a condolence message, the Chairman expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family saying, he shares his grief with the family members of Pervez Musharraf also.

The Chairman Senate prayed to Allah Almighty to raise his ranks and grant courage to Musharraf's family to bear this shock with courage and patience.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of Opposition Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim have also expressed their heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased in their separate condolence messages on the death of former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for forgiveness and exaltation of the deceased.