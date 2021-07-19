Sanjrani expresses condolences for accident victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a traffic accident in DG Khan Taunsa Sharif.

"We share the grief of the victims' families who have lost lives in the accident" the Chairman Senate said while sympathizing with the bereaved families.

The Chairman Senate prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and grant patience to the bereaved families, said a press release issued on Monday.

The Chairman wished for a speedy recovery of the injured and directed the concerned authorities to provide the best medical facilities to patients.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the House in the Senate, Dr. Shehzad Waseem and leader of the Opposition, in the Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani also expressed deep sorrow over the terrible traffic accident.