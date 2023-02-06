UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Expresses Deep Regrets Over Türkiye, Syria Quake

Published February 06, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday deeply regretted the losses of life and leveling of buildings as a result of a powerful earthquake that rocked Türkiye and Syria last night.

In a statement, he expressed his condolences and underlined the commitment "to do everything possible" to help the Turkish and Syrian brothers in this hour of trouble.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the quake victims and speedy recovery of the injured.

The brave people of Türkiye and Syria will face this tragedy with their traditional determination and endurance.

Türkiye has always supported Pakistan in every difficulty, he said adding that the prayers of the Pakistani nation are with the brave Turkish and Syrian people and government.

Senate Deputy Chairman, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem also expressed their solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria after a devastating earthquake caused losses of life and property.

