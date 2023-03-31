Sanjrani expresses dissatisfaction on continuous absence of govt ministers from senate proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to ensure the attendance of government ministers in senate proceedings.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the continuous absence of government ministers from Senate proceedings, he said the lack of participation from key members of the government, had been seen as a major obstacle to the functioning of the country's legislative process.

Earlier, Dr Asif Kimani drew the attention of the Chairman to the empty front row, lamenting that the absence of ministers indicated their lack of interest in Senate proceedings as no one had attended the proceedings and emphasized the need for ministers to be present, but the State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan stated that the ministers were diligently working in their respective ministries, they do attend Senate proceedings.