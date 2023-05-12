UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Balochistan Terrorist Attack On Security Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday conveyed his profound sadness and remorse regarding the loss of precious lives resulting from the attack by terrorists on security forces in Balochistan's Muslim Bagh region.

In his condolence message, the Chairman strongly condemned the incident, stating that such cowardly acts cannot weaken the resolve of the nation. He acknowledged the unparalleled sacrifices made by the armed forces and security agencies in the fight against terrorism and reiterated that the Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

He added that the terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs and the sacrifices of the security forces for the peace of the region would not go in vain.

The Chairman Senate prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. He emphasized that the nation stands united against terrorism and will continue to support the efforts of the security forces to maintain peace in the country.

