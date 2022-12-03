UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Expresses Grief Over Najma Hameed's Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Sanjrani expresses grief over Najma Hameed's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, former Senator Begum Najma Hameed.

In a condolence message, Sanjrani said the death of Najma has deeply saddened him. The services of the deceased in politics are unforgettable.

Senate Chairman prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to bereaved family members.

Likewise, Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim also expressed their deepest sorrow and regret over the death of former Senator Najma Hameed in their separate condolence messages to the family of the deceased.

They expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the family members of the deceased, who was the sister of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Tahira Aurangzeb and maternal aunt of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Related Topics

Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Maryam Aurangzeb Afridi Family Opposition Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

8 minutes ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.