Sanjrani Expresses Grief, Sorrow Over Loss Of Precious Lives In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 10:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in China caused by earthquake in Western province of Sichuan.

In a statement, Senate Chairman said that "People and Parliament of Pakistan stand in solidarity with our Chinese brethren in this difficult time".

"The Parliament on behalf of the people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences and sympathies over the loss of precious lives and damage to property," remarked Senate Chairman.

He said that Pakistan has no doubt that the brotherly Chinese people would overcome the effects of this natural calamity with their characteristic resilience.

