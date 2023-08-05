Sanjrani expresses solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his firm solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal, a day dedicated to commemorate the struggle for justice and freedom of Kashmiri people. This day marks the solemn remembrance of the illegal actions taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, which disregarded international law and the United Nations' resolutions.

In his message on Saturday, the Chairman Senate reiterated the commitment of the Pakistani nation to stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris residing on both sides of the Line of Control, as well as those dispersed across the world. He deplored the unlawful annulment of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, which stripped away the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, the Chairman condemned the unprecedented military siege imposed on the region in 2019, causing immense hardship to the Kashmiri populace. The message serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by Kashmiris and their ongoing struggle for self-determination.

The Chairman Senate called upon the international community to uphold justice and adhere to the principles of international law. He emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Youm-e-Istehsal serves as a collective call to action, urging the world to recognize the rights of the Kashmiri people and address their grievances, he said.

He said that Pakistan was committed to justice, human rights and peace in the region.