Sanjrani expresses sorrow over Army Aviation helicopter incident in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep sorrow over the Army Aviation helicopter incident in Balochistan and prayed for the martyred army officers, Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, other officers and staff.

Sanjrani prayed that "May Allah grant patience and strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss," said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

In his condolence message, he has said that the Pakistan Army Officers worked with utmost dedication to fulfill their duty and serve the nation. "We pay our respects to these brave sons of the soil."