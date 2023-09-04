Open Menu

Sanjrani Expresses Sorrow Over Tragic Helicopter Crash In Gwadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 06:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed deep sorrow on the sad incident of Naval Helicopter crash in Gwadar, which resulted in lost of precious lives.

The chairman Senate in a condolence message extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the martyrs and offered prayers that Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of those who lost their lives in the crash and grants patience to their loved ones.

Sanjrani saluted the courageous sons who laid down their lives while performing their duties.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, also offered prayers for Navy officials who lost their lives in the Gwadar helicopter accident.

He expressed his solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for the highest ranks in Jannah for the departed souls.

