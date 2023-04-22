UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Extends Eid Wishes To Türkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 09:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has conveyed warm greetings to the leadership, people, Parliament, and Government of brotherly country Turkiye on the occasion of Eid ul Fitar.

He expressed solidarity with the families of victims who lost their loved ones in the recent devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

Highlighting the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, Chairman praised Turkiye for always standing by Pakistan in times of need.

He reiterated that both nations share commonalities that strengthen their relationship and deepen their mutual trust.

Chairman also conveyed the sentiments of the Pakistani nation, standing in solidarity with their Turkish brothers and sisters, and prayed for peace, prosperity, and happiness of both Pakistan and Turkiye.

In conclusion, Senate Chairman extended heartfelt wishes of a happy Eid to everyone, and greeted the people of Turkiye on this auspicious occasion, saying, "Eid Mubarak."

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Earthquake Parliament Government Share Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

10 hours ago
 ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges& ..

ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges&#039; liquidity last week

10 hours ago
 Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

11 hours ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

12 hours ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.