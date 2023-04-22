(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has conveyed warm greetings to the leadership, people, Parliament, and Government of brotherly country Turkiye on the occasion of Eid ul Fitar.

He expressed solidarity with the families of victims who lost their loved ones in the recent devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

Highlighting the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, Chairman praised Turkiye for always standing by Pakistan in times of need.

He reiterated that both nations share commonalities that strengthen their relationship and deepen their mutual trust.

Chairman also conveyed the sentiments of the Pakistani nation, standing in solidarity with their Turkish brothers and sisters, and prayed for peace, prosperity, and happiness of both Pakistan and Turkiye.

In conclusion, Senate Chairman extended heartfelt wishes of a happy Eid to everyone, and greeted the people of Turkiye on this auspicious occasion, saying, "Eid Mubarak."