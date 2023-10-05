Sanjrani extends heartfelt appreciation to teachers on World Teachers' Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) In connection with World Teachers' Day, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has released a poignant message expressing sincere gratitude to the dedicated educators across the nation.

In his statement, the Chairman Senate commended the tireless efforts of teachers in shaping the future of Pakistan, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

He highlighted the invaluable contribution of educators, emphasizing their crucial role in building a knowledgeable and empowered society.

Sadiq Sanjrani further underscores the Senate's commitment to advancing education through the recently established Education Parliamentarians Caucus (EPC). This caucus aims to support and work towards an educated society in Pakistan, promoting education for all.

By recognizing and appreciating the pivotal role of teachers, the Senate, through EPC, reaffirms its dedication to fostering a robust educational landscape for the nation.

The message encourages a collective celebration of the profound impact teachers have on the lives of individuals and the development of the nation as a whole. It underscores the importance of expressing gratitude for the unwavering dedication exhibited by teachers in nurturing young minds.

As Pakistan joins the global community in honoring educators on World Teachers' Day, Chairman Senate's message stands as a testament to the Senate's multifaceted approach in promoting education and recognizing the integral role teachers play in shaping the nation's future.