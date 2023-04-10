Sanjrani extends heartfelt felicitations to nation on occasion of Constitution Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday extended warm greetings to the citizens of Pakistan on the occasion of Constitution Day.

In his message, Chairman Senate highlighted the significance of the Constitution of Pakistan as the cornerstone of our democracy, which upholds justice, equality, and freedom for all.

He reiterated the need to work together to build a stronger and prosperous Pakistan while upholding the principles of our Constitution.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of reflecting on the progress made so far and the challenges that lie ahead. He renewed his pledge to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan and urged the nation to do the same.

Chairman Senate expressed his sincere prayers for the continued prosperity of our beloved country, Pakistan.