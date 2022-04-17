UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Felicitates Christian Community On Easter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Sanjrani felicitates Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has felicitated the Christian community on the occasion of Easter celebrated across the world including Pakistan on Sunday with great enthusiasm and fervor.

In his message, the chairman said the Constitution guaranteed protection of the rights of all the minorities including Christians.

All the minorities enjoyed equal rights in the country, he added.

He lauded the role of all the minorities including Christian community in the country's development. The minorities would continue to play their role in this regard, the chairman hoped.

Easter manifested love and mutual respect, he said while stressing the need for promoting unity and inter-faith harmony in the country.

