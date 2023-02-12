UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Felicitates Irani Nation, Parliamentarians On National Day

Published February 12, 2023

Sanjrani felicitates Irani nation, parliamentarians on National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday felicitated the people of Islamic Republic of Iran, its government and parliamentarians on eve of their National Day.

In a felicitation message, the chairman further said both countries were enjoying cordial and brotherly relations besides the cooperation in various sectors were delighted and fruitful.

He apprised that Pakistan had always given importance to the ties with Iran that were based on religious, cultural and historical. "National Day of Islamic Republic of Iran is significance for Pakistan's nation and leadership," he added.

