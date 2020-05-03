Sanjrani felicitates journalist community on World Press Freedom Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while felicitating the journalist community on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, on Sunday said media was an important pillar of the state.

In his message, the Chairman said the services rendered by the journalist community for the nation and country would always be remembered.

He said the media workers were performing duties while endangering their lives.

"Independent journalism helps promote democratic behaviors in the country," he said,The chairman said the press gallery in the Parliament reminded of the transparency and accountability by the public. "At the time, when we are paying a rich tribute to the services of media professionals, I will ask the government to start reconciliation process immediately between the media works and media houses for resolving the issues of payment of dues and protection of their jobs," he said.