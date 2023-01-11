Sanjrani felicitates newly elected Speaker of US House of Representatives

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has felicitated Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

"I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House and look forward to working together to further strengthen the Parliamentary bonds between the two countries," he said.

"United States is our major trade partner and strategic cooperation can be further enhanced through an increase in Parliamentary exchanges" he added.