Sanjrani Felicitates Qatar On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday extended warm congratulations to the leadership and people of Qatar on the occasion of their National Day.

According to a press release, he commended the visionary and astute leadership of Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. "Their unwavering commitment to progress and peace has garnered global admiration," he said.

Qatar's leadership has played a pivotal role in resolving longstanding global conflicts, notably in mitigating the Afghanistan crisis, he added.

The Chairman Senate added that in the face of the current escalation and humanitarian crisis arising from the barbaric Israeli bombing of Gaza, Qatar's exemplary efforts to bring about peace are unparalleled.

Sanjrani emphasized the strong bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Qatar, rooted in shared religious, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

He expressed the deep respect of the Pakistani people for the Qatari Amir and his leadership.

Qatar, under distinguished leadership, has earned global recognition in various fields, standing as a true voice of the Muslim ummah. The Chairman applauded Qatar's achievements in sports, investment, and trade, making it a world leader in every aspect of life.

As the two nations celebrate Qatar's National Day, the Chairman Senate looks forward to the continued strengthening of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Qatar, contributing to a more prosperous and harmonious future for both nations.

