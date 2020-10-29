UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Felicitates Turkish People On Republic Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Sanjrani felicitates Turkish people on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on the occasion of the Turkish Republic Day offered his heartiest compliments to the Parliament, and the people of the Republic of Turkey.

Chairman Senate in this regard have written a letter to the Speaker of Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Sentop on the historic occasion marking the 97 years of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, said a statement issued here Thursday.

Chairman Senate said that this great landmark is indeed a manifestation of the strength and vibrancy of Turkey's democratic values, institutions and compatibility of islam with modernization.

Sanjrani said that both the countries enjoy cordial brotherly relations rooted in our shared history, faith and culture, adding that the rise of the Republic of Turkey in the world politics and using its stature in the international arena to highlight the plight of Muslims across the globe is heartening.

He reiterated that the people and Parliament of Pakistan have always extended their unwavering support on economic, social, political and security related fronts.

Sadiq Sanjrani on the auspicious occasion of Turkish Republic Day desired to enrich bilateral and inter-parliamentary relations, in the best interests of the people of both the countries for realizing shared ideas of peace, cooperation and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate World Turkey Parliament Muslim Best Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

PCB announces commercial partners for Pakistan v Z ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes the Support for Holding a Peace Confe ..

36 minutes ago

President al-Sisi’s Letter to the OIC Secretary- ..

36 minutes ago

Belarus announces 85,332 COVID-19 recoveries

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, 1,500 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.