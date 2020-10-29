Sanjrani felicitates Turkish people on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on the occasion of the Turkish Republic Day offered his heartiest compliments to the Parliament, and the people of the Republic of Turkey.

Chairman Senate in this regard have written a letter to the Speaker of Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Sentop on the historic occasion marking the 97 years of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, said a statement issued here Thursday.

Chairman Senate said that this great landmark is indeed a manifestation of the strength and vibrancy of Turkey's democratic values, institutions and compatibility of islam with modernization.

Sanjrani said that both the countries enjoy cordial brotherly relations rooted in our shared history, faith and culture, adding that the rise of the Republic of Turkey in the world politics and using its stature in the international arena to highlight the plight of Muslims across the globe is heartening.

He reiterated that the people and Parliament of Pakistan have always extended their unwavering support on economic, social, political and security related fronts.

Sadiq Sanjrani on the auspicious occasion of Turkish Republic Day desired to enrich bilateral and inter-parliamentary relations, in the best interests of the people of both the countries for realizing shared ideas of peace, cooperation and development.