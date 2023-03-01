UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani For Effective Coordination Between Center & KP To Speed Up Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday underlined the need for effective coordination between the Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to speed up development projects in the province.

"Senate is a forum which provides equal representation to all the provinces and has been striving to bring the backward areas into the mainstream of development," the chairman Senate said during a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali.

Development programmes for uplift of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, public welfare measures and other issues were also discussed.

Sadiq Sanjrani informed the governor about the golden jubilee celebrations of the Senate and said that considering the economic situation of the country, it was decided that the event would be celebrated in a simple and dignified manner.

The Senate chairman said the Golden Jubilee of the Senate was a historic occasion and it would help promote national unity.

The governor extended gratitude to Chairman Senate and said that with the cooperation of the federation, measures were being taken to improve quality of life of the people and speed up development projects in the entire province, especially in the merged districts.

