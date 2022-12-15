Sanjrani for establishing Pak-Tajik joint ministerial commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said on Thursday that the establishment of Pak-Tajik joint ministerial commission and joint business councils was the need of the hour as vast opportunities for cooperation in diversified fields existed between the two countries.

Talking to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon here, the chairman emphasized the role of connectivity in the fast-changing regional scenario.

He stressed enhancing Pak-Tajik cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, defense, economy and tourism.

"Pakistan and Tajkistan has embarked upon a journey of cooperation through various projects which will surely strengthen the economic and geopolitical standing of both Pakistan and Tajikistan thus serving as engine for regional integration and connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia," he said.

Both the dignitaries discussed bilateral relations, and issues of mutual interest, including the regional situation in detail during the meeting.

The chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Tajikistan had long-standing fraternal ties and the visit of the Tajik President was a source of happiness for the people and government of Pakistan.

He said the Central Asian States should take full advantage of Gwadar port and Pakistan was ready to facilitate CARs for the initiation of trade activities from the Gwadar and Karachi Port.

The chairman Senate underlined that Pakistan was keen on the early completion of the CASA 1000 project and wanted to promote trade and economic ties with Central Asian countries.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon remarked that he wished to further enhance relations with Pakistan as his government attached a special importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani pointed out that Pakistan was the first country to recognize Tajikistan after its independence.

"Tajikistan is a gateway to other Central Asian states as well as Europe," he added.

The exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries should be increased and the Joint Economic Commission would play an important role in increasing social, cultural, economic, technical and political cooperation.

The chairman added that Pakistan was willing to create trade opportunities with Tajikistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said that cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in the energy sector is need of the hour and timely completion of projects is essential to meet South Asia's future energy needs.

Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that by enhancing people to people contact, regional cooperation could be strengthened. "Relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan are based on mutual respect," he said.

Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan was also present during the meeting.