Sanjrani for making committee system more robust, efficient

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said Senate as house of federation had a crucial role in policy scrutiny and oversight of the executive besides carrying out of legislation to promote and ensure good governance.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons, a high powered committee consisting of chairpersons of all committees of the Senate, here at Parliament House.

In his opening remarks Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani underscored the need to make the committee system more robust and efficient to let it effectively perform its functions.

He said that Senate had raised effective voice for federating units playing active role in national integration.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq also emphasized the need to further strengthen committees of Senate.

The meeting was also attended by Chairpersons of Senate Standing Committees, Functional Committees and Special Committees, Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar and senior officers of Senate Secretariat.

The chairman senate observed that committees discussed and debated important issues.

The council decided to examine existing rules pertaining to committees and suggest amendments, if needed, to make them more powerful.

A sub-committee was constituted in this regard which comprises of Senators Farooq H. Naek, Javed Abbasi, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Waleed Iqbal.

Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar also briefed the committee about the implementation status of recommendations of previous meeting.