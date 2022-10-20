Sanjrani for Muslim states' unity to cope Islamophobia

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday stressed the need for unity amongst the Muslim states and keeping all the differences aside to tackle the swelling challenge of Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday stressed the need for unity amongst the Muslim states and keeping all the differences aside to tackle the swelling challenge of Islamophobia.

During a meeting with Ambassadors of Tunisia Borhene El Kamel who called on him here at Parliament House, the chairman senate underlined the need of solidarity among Muslims nations.

Pakistan highly valued its close relations of friendship with Tunisia, based on shared faith, culture and heritage, said Sanjrani.

He said that Pakistan and Tunisia had common interests on various international issues, which reflected in their common stance at international fora.

The Chairman Senate stated that despite political goodwill and closeness, the bilateral trade was not commensurate to its true potential.

He highlighted that Pakistan, through its deep-sea port at Gwadar and CPEC routes, provided a unique opportunity for Tunisia to expand its trade links with the Central Asian states and China.

The Tunisian ambassador expressed regret over the recent floods in Pakistan. The two sides called climate change a major challenge for the world and emphasized the need to take emergency measures to overcome it.

The Tunisian Ambassador agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in all fields and appreciated Pakistan's positive role in regional peacekeeping.

He appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement of diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier in his meeting with the Ambassador of Hungary H.E Mr Bela Fazekas, Sanjrani called for further elevating the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Hungary to help realize the full potential of bilateral trade, business and investment.

He underscored the need to create linkages between the private sectors of Hungary and Pakistan for forging possible joint ventures in the fields of agriculture, vertical farming, robotics, information technology, water management, flood water management, crop insurance and development of high-yielding seeds.

The Chairman Senate also appreciated the support of Hungary for GSP plus status to Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary also expressed solidarity with Pakistan over the devastation and losses caused by the recent flash flood in the country.

The Hungarian Ambassador assured full support at all levels in this difficult time for which the Chairman extended his gratitude.

Chairman Senate thanked the Hungarian Ambassador for increasing the number of scholarships for Pakistani students.

The need for high-level exchanges between the two countries was emphasized in the meeting.