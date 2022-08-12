UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani For Strengthening Bilateral Ties With Brazil In Political, Economic, Defense Fields

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Sanjrani for strengthening bilateral ties with Brazil in political, economic, defense fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Brazil Olyntho Viera on Friday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed ways for enhancing bilateral ties.

He said Pakistan and Brazil enjoyed amiable and cordial relations, especially strong trade ties and excellent cooperation at multilateral forums.

"We want to further strengthen bilateral ties with Brazil in all fields including political, economic and defence", he added.

He underlined the vitality of Parliamentary Friendship Groups which served as an avenue of continued dialogue and as a means of deepening people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Discussing the trade potential of the two countries, the chairman said Brazil was the main trading partner of Pakistan in South America having bilateral trade of apps US$ 1.3 billion.

"There is a vast potential for Brazilian investments in dairy, beef and poultry, halal sector, pharmaceutical, agriculture and IT in Pakistan.

Pakistan would like to benefit from Brazil's expertise in agriculture and technical fields," Sanjrani underscored.

He said Pakistan's friendly trade regime and a large consumer market offered economic opportunities for Brazilian businesses and they should benefit from such prospects, adding that Pakistan produced high-quality textile, sports goods and surgical instruments which could find a good market in Brazil.

The meeting called for fostering high-level visits between the two countries. Both sides considered enriching high-level exchanges and visits which would pave the way for further deepening the bilateral ties.

The two sides agreed on increasing people-to-people contact and stimulating the exchange of delegations to enhance understanding of the culture and learn from the experiences of respective countries.

The Senate chairman also expressed his condolences on the sad demise of ambassador's wife.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Sports Exchange Agriculture Wife Brazil Market Textile All From Billion Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

26 minutes ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

1 hour ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

1 hour ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.