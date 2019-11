Sanjrani gives ruling for provision of medical facilities for Sformer prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during session of the Senate Thursday ruled that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari should be given all available medical facilities.

He gave the ruling after opposition Senators including Senators Javed Abbasi and Shireen Rehman raised the issue of health of their leaders.