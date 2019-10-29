Sanjrani greets Turkish leadership on National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has greeted the Turkish leadership, Parliament, the people and the government on the National Day.

In a message on Tuesday, the Chairman Senate said, "Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Turkey".

He said the National Day was an important occasion and Pakistan shared the joys of Turkish people.

Turkey, he said, had always supported Pakistan and both sides had stood by the side of each other in testing times. He hoped that both the countries would further enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation to bring their people more closer.