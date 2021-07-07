ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of popular Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar.

In his condolence message, the chairman said that Yousuf Khan who became Dilip Kumar in Indian film industry was an excellent human being besides a great artist serving the Indian film industry for a long time.

Sympathizing with the bereaved family, he prayed Almighty Allah to grant the deceased high place in Jannah adding may Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to deceased family.