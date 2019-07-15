Sanjrani grieves over loss of lives in floods in Neelum Valley

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and damages in floods in Neelum Valley and its adjacent areas in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and damages in floods in Neelum Valley and its adjacent areas in Azad Kashmir

In a statement, he prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to their bereaved families to bear the loss.

He said the government and relief organizations should assist the heirs of those who lost their lives. Medical assistance should be provided to the injured, he added.