Sanjrani Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Floods In Neelum Valley
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:58 PM
Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and damages in floods in Neelum Valley and its adjacent areas in Azad Kashmir
In a statement, he prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to their bereaved families to bear the loss.
He said the government and relief organizations should assist the heirs of those who lost their lives. Medical assistance should be provided to the injured, he added.