Sanjrani grieves over loss of lives in Lasbela bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday expressed his deepest sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives as well as injuries to many more as a result of the bus accident in Balochistan's Lasbela district.

In a condolence message, the chairman expressed his sympathies to the families and prayed for the high status of those who died in the accident.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident and directed the concerned institutions to provide all possible medical assistance to them.