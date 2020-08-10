UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Grieves Over Loss Of Precious Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Sanjrani grieves over loss of precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives and damage to properties due to recent rains and flash flood in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

Expressing solidarity with the affected people, the Chairman said that they would not be left alone in this hour of odd.

He stressed upon Federal and provincial governments to take all out steps for mitigating problems of the affectees. He also asked for taking immediate steps for restoring communication and road networks in the affected areas.

The Chairman also appeal the people to cooperate with relevant authorities for expediting relief operation in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Chairman strongly condemned bomb blast at Mall Road in Chaman. He said the terrorists were making botched attempts to sabotage peaceful environment. The whole nation was united against terrorism and anti state elements would soon behind the bars.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and grant solace to the bereaved families.

The Chairman also directed for best possible medical facilities to the injured.

