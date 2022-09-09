ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Senate chairman on behalf of the Upper House of the Parliament extended condolences to the royal family and marked it as a moment of grief.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family", stated Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Senate chairman paid tribute to the services of the Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, who has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Shehzad Waseem also expressed condolences in their separate messages.