UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani Grieves Over UK Queen's Demise

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Sanjrani grieves over UK Queen's demise

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Senate chairman on behalf of the Upper House of the Parliament extended condolences to the royal family and marked it as a moment of grief.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family", stated Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Senate chairman paid tribute to the services of the Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, who has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Shehzad Waseem also expressed condolences in their separate messages.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Died United Kingdom Afridi Family Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

11 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

11 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.