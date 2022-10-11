Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday hailed the ubiquitous role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Muslim World League (MWL) and especially its Secretary General in mitigating problems of the Islamic world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday hailed the ubiquitous role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Muslim World League (MWL) and especially its Secretary General in mitigating problems of the Islamic world.

The chairman Senate appreciated the role of MWL and Saudi Arabia for promoting unity among the Muslim Ummah, during a meeting with MWL Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim AIisaa here at the Parliament House, said a news release.

Senators, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Dilawar Khan, Naseema Ehsan, Ejaz Chaudhry and Khalida Ateeb were also present in the meeting.

Sanjrani welcomed the visit of Secretary General Muslim World League and his delegation to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan valued its relations with Saudi Arabia. "Pakistani nation looks up to the Muslim World League to lead the movement against Islamophobia and to remove misconceptions about islam in the West by spreading the peaceful and tolerant ideology of Islam to the non-Muslim world," he added.

The development of Saudi Arabia, he said, under the prudent leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, was highly commendable and the vision of the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the betterment of the people of Saudi Arabia was unparalleled.

He said, "Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a long-standing brotherly relationship that is firmly rooted in our common religion, common values and culture.

Both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult situations." Sanjrani reiterated that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia, adding the people and the government of Pakistan were grateful for the humanitarian assistance provided by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan during the recent floods.

He informed the delegation how the recent floods had directly affected millions of people across Pakistan leaving more than 1700 people dead and causing loss of billions of rupees to the economy.

He further said that Pakistanis were grateful to the Saudi government for providing facilities to the Pakistani expatriates.

AIissa said that the Muslim World League was a representative forum of the Islamic world. He further added that the hearts of the people of both countries beat together and a sense of belonging was felt every time they visited Pakistan.

THe MWL secretary general said that he had a special relationship with the Pakistani people as well as the Pakistani scholars.

He commended Pakistani government's efforts to bring the Islamic world closer. "Peaceful coexistence, love, peace and brotherhood are the message of Islam and we have to make this message public," he added.

He also appreciated the regional and the global coordinated efforts of Sadiq Sanjrani and expressed good wishes for Pakistan.

The two leaders agreed on further strengthening institutional cooperation, coordination and support between the two countries.